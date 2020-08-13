Could a UK-EU trade-off over refugees be on the cards?

Brussels is still in the pet dog days of August, however with Brexit talks rebooting next week the town is gradually starting to stir from its summertime rest.

Looming trade settlements with the Brits– which will actually begin motoring from September– could be simply what the physician bought to recover rifts amongst EU leaders who invested July secured bitter settlements about how to pool their monetary firepower to eliminate coronavirus.

As has actually typically been the case given that the referendum, Brexit will offer welcome reprieve for squabbling European federal governments which can show the unity that typically goes missing out on when they are faced with their own house cleaning– be it over cash, the guideline of law or diplomacy.

Charles Michel, president of the European Council, might well assemble an EU27 leaders’ post-break powwow in Brussels next month after a prepared EU-China top in Leipzig on September 14 was shelved due to coronavirus.

A senior EU diplomat declined to validate the president’s objectives for a top to talk about Brexit or anything else. But come what may, relations with the UK will officially be back on leaders’ program by October (that’s the earliest leaders are because of satisfy for their next routine top).

Next week’s Brexit talks happen in Brussels from Tuesday to …