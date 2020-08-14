Could a Belarus protest movement bring down Alexander Lukashenko? – podcast | News

On 9 August, governmental election day, clashes broke out throughout Belarus as riot authorities utilized rubber bullets, flash grenades, teargas and water cannon to quash demonstrations. Alexander Lukashenko, who has actually ruled for 26 years, declared he had actually won a landslide success in an election ruined by allegations of vote-rigging. The election commission revealed the next day that he had actually taken 80.23% of the votes while his primary opposition challenger, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who has actually held a few of the nation’s biggest political rallies because the days of the Soviet Union, had just 9.9%.

Hanna Liubakova, a Belarusian reporter, informs Rachel Humphreys what it has actually resembled covering the demonstrations over the previous couple of days, while the Guardian’s Moscow reporter, Andrew Roth, goes over how Lukashenko has actually stayed in power for so long. Meanwhile, Tikhanovskaya has actually left forLithuania Vocal critics of the federal government state she was blackmailed, indicating a pattern, extending back more than a years, of putting pressure on opposition political leaders and their households.