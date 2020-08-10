COULAX Smart Watch, Fitness Tracker with 1.4″ Touch Screen, Activity Tracker with Blood Oxygen Monitor, Step Counter with Locus Tracking Map, Sport Watch with Heart Rate Monitor for Women and Men

Perfect Use Attribute: COULAX fitness watch only needs 2-3 hours to fill power, provides you with professional personal health consultants and records for more than 10 days. COULAX Pedometer will also show you your incoming calls and messages.
User-friendly Feature: COULAX health watch is out of the traditional sense of watches and pedometers, it can even measure your blood oxygen, explore new health data, built-in breathing training function could strive to escort your health.
Comprehensive Health Assistant: COULAX sports watch provides you with weather status and support 9 sports modes. As a professional electronic device, it has many fuctions: control music, control photos, conduct breathing training, and find mobile phone even find itself.
Create Higher Experience: Fitness wristband is suitable for Android 5.0 and above, ios 9.0 and above, will not work with a PC or tablet and is only suitable for phones with Bluetooth 4.2 or higher. COULAX watch only fit with APP named YFit.

