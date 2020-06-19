Cotton blasts Roberts over DACA, invites him to resign, run for office

“John Roberts again postures as a Solomon who will save our institutions from political controversy and accountability,” Cotton, according to the Federalist. “If the Chief Justice believes his political judgment is so exquisite, I invite him to resign, travel to Iowa, and get elected. I suspect voters will find his strange views no more compelling than do the principled justices on the Court.”

The court ruled that Trump didn’t properly end the program, which then-President Barack Obama created in 2012. The administration argued this system was illegal and that although Trump didn’t favor punishing kids for what of their parents, “we must also recognize that we are nation of opportunity because we are a nation of laws.” His administration has additionally cited a lesser court’s ruling striking down an expansion of DACA that would have applied to parents as another reason to end the program.

Trump was critical of the court’s decision and promised to release a set of “Conservative Supreme Court Justice nominees.”

“The recent Supreme Court decisions, not only on DACA, Sanctuary Cities, Census, and others, tell you only one thing, we need NEW JUSTICES of the Supreme Court. If the Radical Left Democrats assume power, your Second Amendment, Right to Life, Secure Borders, and … Religious Liberty, among many other things, are OVER and GONE!” he tweeted.

The Hill pointed out that Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, also criticized the court’s decision.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Judging is not a game. It’s not supposed to be a game but sadly over recent years more and more, Chief Justice Roberts has been playing games with the court to achieve the policy outcomes he desires,” Cruz said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report