Cotonie Folding Manual Treadmill – Shock-Absorbing Manual Treadmill Walk Machine Home – Adjustable Running Slope and Handrail – Anti-Skid and Wear Resistance – Led Display



Price: $99.99

(as of Aug 07,2020 19:43:19 UTC – Details)



Shock-absorbing Folding Manual Treadmill Work Machine Fitness Exercise Home

Non-electric treadmill, no power, mechanical walking machine

Description:

Function: walking, running.

Easy to install, just rotate 2 screws.

Patented shock absorption design, sports protection knee.

One button locks and the movement is more relaxed.

The height of the armrest can be adjusted for all ages. A treadmill that

can be used by both adults and children, depending on the height.

After loosening the plastic knob by hand and adjusting the height of the armrest, tighten the plastic knob.

The second grade slope is adjusted, and different slopes are trained for different strengths.

High-precision running belt. A selection of diamond texture running

belt, anti-static surface layer, to avoid damage to the human

body, diamond texture, greater friction, anti-skid and wear resistance.

Resistance wheel design. The resistance flywheel is configured, the

effect is remarkable, and the movement process is smoother and smoother.

LED display: display time / distance / speed / calories burned. Instantly folds to save space.

Move the wheel and run it anytime, anywhere.

Feature:

Colour: Black

Material: steel

Size: approx. 135 x 95 x 52cm / 53.1 x 37.4 x 20.5 inches

Belt size: 88 x 33cm / 34.6 x 13 inches

Load capacity: 110kg

Battery: 1xAA battery (not included)

Weight: about 16450 grams

Include:

1 x Treadmill

1 x manual

☑️【High-Quality Running Belt】 A selection of diamond texture running belt, anti-static surface layer, to avoid damage to the human body, diamond texture, greater friction, anti-skid and wear resistance.

☑️【LED display 】 display time / distance / speed / calories burned.

☑️【Patented Design】Patented shock absorption design, sports protection knee. This makes the treadmill durable

☑️【Height-Adjustable Armrest】The height of the armrest can be adjusted for all ages. A treadmill that can be used by both adults and children, depending on the height. After loosening the plastic knob by hand and adjusting the height of the armrest, tighten the plastic knob.

☑️【Resistance Wheel Design】 The resistance flywheel is configured, the effect is remarkable, and the movement process is smoother and smoother.