Costzon 4.8 Quart Electric Air Fryer, 1500W Hot Air Fryer with LCD Digital Screen, Temperature and Time Control, Oven Oilless Cooker, Non Stick Fry Basket and Pan, UL Certificated, Large Capacity (Black)



Price: $74.99

(as of Aug 09,2020 04:03:37 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Non-Stick Pan & Basket

Fryer basket is made with multi-layered non-stick and scratch-resistant material. The non-stick treatment means food won’t stick to the basket and is ideal for quick & easy clean-up.

360°Air Circulation

Rapid Air Technology surrounds the food with a constant circulation of heat inside the fryer, helping to cut down at least 80% of fat than traditional frying methods. However, it brings you the same and original flavor.

4.8 QT Family-Size Capacity

The air fryer is capable of easily serving a family of four people with little or no issues. With this air fryer, you would not have to cook several batches before everyone gets their share.

Control Method

Individual Buttons

LCD Touch Screen

LCD Touch Screen

Quick Knobs

Capacity

4.8 Quart

3.2 Quart

4.8 Quart

5.5 Quart

Wattage

1500W

1400W

1500W

1800W

Auto Off

✓

✓

✓

✓

Dishwasher Safe

✓

✓

✓

✓

UL Certificated

✓

✓

✓

✓

Cook and Eat in a Healthier Way: Our air fryer uses rapid air circulation technology instead of oil, allowing you to enjoy your favorite fried foods with less fat and grease without sacrificing the taste of food. You can air-fry everything you want with little to no oil, such as chips, chicken, steak, shrimp, pork, fish and so on.

Easy-to-Use Control Panel: With accessible buttons to control the time and temperature easily. Temperature can be adjusted from 175℉ to 400℉ and time can be set to 0-30 minutes. If you have no time to keep an eye, the automatically switch-off function will help you shut down the appliance when countdown to zero.

Family Size & Easy to Clean: 4.8Qt capacity is large enough to cook food for a whole family. After preparing delicious fried foods for your family, the non-stick pan and basket can be easily cleaned with hot water and some washing-up liquid.

Operational Convenience: The cool touch handle make the air fryer easy to use and prevent from being scalded. Equipped with air inlet and air outlet openings. More importantly, there is UL certification.

Sleek and Contemporary Design: Our air fryer will be a perfect addition to any kitchen. The size of this air fryer fits on any countertop and kitchen cabinet and chic black/white will blend with any decoration. It is a perfect gift for picky eaters, large families, or those who have busy schedules.