COSTWAY Retro Countertop Microwave Oven, 0.7Cu.ft, 700-Watt, Cold Rolled Steel Plate, 5 Micro Power, Delayed Start Function, with Glass Turntable & Viewing Window, LED Display, Child Lock (Gold)



Price: $104.99

(as of Jul 20,2020 15:43:07 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Customizable Auto Cooking Settings

The retro microwave oven has default cooking menu for popular foods such as popcorn, pizza, potatoes and more for simple operation. Once selected the menu, set the weight to start cooking. Bring convenience and efficiency to your life.

Simple Operation & Auto Reminder

Six retro mechanical buttons on the multifunctional control panel are easy to operate for users of any age. Easy-to-read LED display clearly shows remaining cooking time. And when the cooking procedure have finished, three beeps sound will be heard.

5 Microwave Power & 360°Evenly Heating

This microwave oven is designed with 5 microwave power level (100% to 20%) that allows you to adjust according to your different needs, while cooking or heating food. 360° heating and rotation of glass turntable during operation helps to cook food more evenly.

🍕【Compact & Retro Appearance】With a compact size, this microwave oven is perfect for small apartments, studios, dorms, etc. It takes the spotlight in any area while its retro appearance adds a noble and elegant atmosphere to the room. User-friendly multi-function design is sure to meet your usage needs. 【This product is not for sale in california.】

🍪【5 Microwave Power & 360°Evenly Heating】This microwave oven is designed with 5 microwave power level (100% to 20%) that allows you to adjust according to your different needs, while cooking or heating food. 360° heating and rotation of glass turntable during operation helps to cook food more evenly.

🥤【Simple Operation & Auto Reminder】Six retro mechanical buttons on the multifunctional control panel are easy to operate for users of any age. Easy-to-read LED display clearly shows remaining cooking time. And when the cooking procedure have finished, three beeps sound will be heard.

🍟【Customizable Auto Cooking Settings】The retro microwave oven has default cooking menu for popular foods such as popcorn, pizza, potatoes and more for simple operation. Once selected the menu, set the weight to start cooking. Bring convenience and efficiency to your life.

🍗【Technical & Intimate Detail】Designed with a child lock function, just a simple setup ensures the microwave oven is not used by your child without supervision. Overall Dimension: 18″×14″×10″(L×W×H), Turntable Diameter: 9.5″, Capacity: 0.7 Cu. Ft, Output Power: 700W. UL Certified Power Cord.