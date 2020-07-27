COSTWAY Retro Countertop Microwave Oven, 0.7 Cu. Ft, 700W Mechanical Compact Microwave Oven 6 Micro Power Settings, Glass Turntable and Viewing Window, ETL Certification (White)



Price: $99.99 - $94.99

(as of Jul 27,2020 06:17:13 UTC – Details)

Product Description

360-degree Uniform Heating

The 360-degree glass turntable during operation helps cook food more evenly and then improves the cooking efficiency.

30 Minutes Cooking Time Control

You can easily set the cooking time during 30 minutes, perfect for elders using. And when the cooking procedure have finished, a bell ring will be heard.

Easy to Clean

The glass turntable is removable for easy cleaning to keep a healthy cooking environment. And the finished surface is easy to clean with a damp cloth.

6 Microwave Power Levels——Featuring with 6 power levels (from 17%-100% power output): Low, Defrost, M.Low, Med, M.High and High, this microwave oven is designed to meet your various cooking needs. It could not only keep food warm and delicious, but also service for defrost and cook the food.

2 Knobs Simple Operation & Auto Reminder——There are two mechanical knobs on the microwave oven for you to select time from 0-30 minutes and power level, making it easy to operate for users in different ages, especially for elders. And when the cooking procedure have finished, a bell ring will be heard.

360°Rotating Evenly Heating—–360° heating and rotation of glass turntable during operation helps cook food more evenly and then improves the cooking efficiency. So you will enjoy fresh and delicious food within a short time. Meanwhile, the detachable design makes it convenient for clean after each operation.

Technical & Intimate Detail——Overall dimension: 17.5”(L) X 12.5”(W) X 10”(H), turntable diameter: 9.5”, capacity: 0.7 Cu. Ft, output power: 700W, ETL certified and UL certified power cord. And you could maintain the microwave clean through wiping the enclosure and cavity with a dampened soft cloth.