COSTWAY Compact Refrigerator, 2-Door 3.4 cu. ft. Under Counter Fridge, Freezer Cooler Unit for Dorm, Office, Apartment with Adjustable Removable Glass Shelves (BlacK)

Description

This 3.4 Cu. Ft. Compact Refrigerator w/ Internal Freezer is ideal for smaller spaces like a dorm room, teen’s bedroom or office. This appliance also suit for hotels, offices, household etc. It is sized perfectly to keep drinks and small amounts of food cold and in a convenient location. With a double door design, the separate freezer compartment can be selected quickly for frozen treats or packages of meat. It makes the most out of the space it has with three small glass shelves, a fruit box and a egg rack for storage. There is also a special Can dispenser and door bins to hold drinks on the inside of the door. If you’re looking for a fridge to keep your food, drinks, & frozen snacks organized and cold, then this is the fridge for you! Do not hesitate to buy one!

Feature

Brand new and high quality

Ideal for smaller areas such as student dormitories, wet bars, apartments and condos.

Integrated door handle

Sleek look that easily enhances most types of existing decor

Perfect place to store your microwave or other items when space constrained

Adjustable glass shelf that can be configured to make room for taller items help you stay organized

Integrated door shelving with tall bottle storage

Easy Access Controls To Set Your Desired Temperature

Stock and dispense all of your favorite beverages with ease

Specification

Color: Black

Material: SPCC + Glass + Plastic

Interior Capacity: 3.4cu.ft

Power: 115V/60Hz

Refrigerant: R134a/68g

Temperature Range: -13°F to 50°F

UL Safety Listing: Yes

Package Weight: 61lbs

Package Includes: 1 x Refrigerator, 1 x Instruction

🧊【Powerful Performance】This refrigerator cools quickly and evenly, and it will keep ice frozen solid and foods perfectly chilled. It is an excellent value that will bring years of quiet, reliable use.

🧊【Crisper Drawer】The crisper drawer is designed for your fruits and vegetables, which always keeps them fresh.

🧊【Freezer Compartment】Separate freezer compartment chills your ice cream all summer, and the included ice tray can make ice cubes to keep your drinks cool.

🧊【Removable Glass Shelf】The glass shelf can be removed or adjusted if you want to organize taller things. And it also offers convenience for cleaning.