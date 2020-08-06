COSTWAY 10.6 QT Electric Air Fryer Toaster Oven, 7-in-1 Kitchen Pizza Air Oven with Rotisserie, Multifunctional Cooking Oven, Oil Less Cooker, with Intelligent Screen, Auto Shut-Off Function, w/ Dishwasher-Safe Accessories (Black)



Price: $199.99 - $159.99

(as of Aug 06,2020 00:36:05 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Specifications:

Cooking Temperature: 200℉-400℉

Main Material: PP, aluminized plate, metal

Overall Dimension: 13.5″×13″×14.5″(L×W×H)

Net Weight: 15 lbs

Overall Capacity: 10.6 quarts/10 L

Mesh Basket Capacity: 2.65 quarts/2.5 L

Voltage: 110-120V/60Hz

Power: 1600W-1700W

COSTWAY 10.6 QT Electric Air Fryer Oven



This is our brand new kitchen air fryer oven which is designed with cold & hot air circulation system to cook in a healthier way, allowing you to enjoy favorite food with less fat and grease. Intelligent control panel with digital screen offers convenient operation, through which you can adjust the temperature from 200℉ to 400℉ and the time from 1 to 60mins as your need. What’s more, the 7 optional cooking settings allows you to cook more effortlessly.Don’t wait any more, come and buy it now!

7 pre-set cooking options make any kitchen task easy

Adjustable cooking time and temperature for a variety of food

All-in-one design, can be used to grill, roast, bake, dehydrate, etc.

Interior lighting and transparent window allow you to watch food as it cooks

Heat insulation handle protects your hands from being scalded

Compact design saves space on kitchen counter

Quality qualified with ETL, FDA certification

Hot & Cold Air Circulation System

Hot & cold air circulation system cooks in a healthier way, allowing you to enjoy favorite food with less fat and grease, but as delicious as usual.

Easy-to Operate Digital Touch Screen

Intelligent control panel with 7 versatile pre-set cooking options for functions such as: rotisserie oven, microwave oven, electric baking pan, dehydrator, etc.

10.6 quarts large capacity

10.6 quarts large capacity is ideal for your whole family and party. The kitchen air oven is ideal for many kinds of food, such as pizza, chicken, steak, French fries, cake, etc.

Dishwasher-Safe Accessories

Accessories are dishwasher-safe for convenient cleaning and maintaining, including everything you need to help you create various of delicacies.

🍕【7-in-1 Multi-cooking Function: 】Featuring 7 pre-set cooking options, this electric air fryer oven makes any kitchen task easy. From roasting and grilling to baking and dehydrating, the kitchen air oven has such totally rich functions to meet your diverse needs by making all kinds of delicacies perfectly.

🍪【More Delicious and Healthier Cooking: 】With cold & hot air circulation technology, food will be 360° evenly heated without oil needed, crispy outside and juicy inside. You can enjoy the food you want with the same taste and little to no oil, such as pizza, chicken, steak, fish, cake and so on.

🥤【 Large Capacity & Space Saver: 】10.6 quarts cooking space of the air oven allows you to create plenty of food for the whole family. The compact design takes up minimal space in your kitchen. And 7-in-1 design reduces the need for separate appliances, which saves space on kitchen counter.

🍟【Intelligent Control Panel: 】The digital screen helps you control the time and temperature effortlessly. You can set temperature from 200℉ to 400℉and cook time from 1-60 minutes as your required. What’s more, there is no need to monitor it because the auto shut-off function will help you shut down the appliance when countdown to zero.

🍗【Dishwasher-Safe Accessories & Use-friendly Design:】This air fryer oven comes with dishwasher-safe accessories. Accessories include everything you’ll need to make a homemade meal with ease: drip tray, rotating mesh basket, rotisserie fetch tool, rotisserie fork, air flow rack and oven mitt. And interior lighting and transparent full-view-window allow you to easily watch food as it cooks.