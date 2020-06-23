Costa Rica could restart vital tourism industry as soon as July

Costa Rica has introduced a sequence of 14 health-related protocols to permit for the gradual reopening of its tourism industry. Routinely touted as a regional mannequin for eco-tourism and biodiversity initiatives, the nation depends closely on overseas guests for laborious forex, and round 1 / 4 of all jobs immediately or not directly depend upon tourism.

The closure of Costa Rica’s borders on March 19 was initially till June 15, but the restriction was extended until June 30. The nation has reported 2,277 coronavirus circumstances and 12 deaths thus far – among the many lowest within the area – and whereas circumstances proceed to rise, the lack of round 100,000 jobs has put stress on the federal government to restart tourism.

While eating places, nationwide parks and inns are permitted to function at 50 per cent of capability, an additional easing of restrictions on church buildings and soccer matches was suspended final Friday after a report 119 circumstances had been reported in a single day.

On Sunday, Costa Rica’s Health Minister, Daniel Salas, introduced that the authorities had been nonetheless engaged on a plan to reopen borders to guests from international locations the place Covid-19 is beneath management.

“The opening to international tourism, as we’ve been working on it, will be gradual and controlled, with health protocols that meets the highest standards for traceability and security – and that do not expose people occupied in the sector.”

The protocols, agreed between the nationwide vacationer board and personal operators, will apply to hoteliers, eating places, journey businesses, automotive rental companies, native transport, spa and wellness tourism, amongst others.

It’s estimated that as much as 80 per cent of all guests to Costa Rica participate in eco-tourism and “soft adventure” actions such as zip-lining and mountain-biking.

The protocols set up pointers on using face masks on private and non-private transport, the cleansing and disinfection of apparatus whereas on excursions or practising sports activities, and learn how to apply social distancing guidelines when kayaking or white water rafting – two of Costa Rica’s hottest actions.

While dates have but to be introduced, an easing of guidelines on worldwide tourism is anticipated from as early as July.

Costa Rica’s Tourism Minister, María Amalia Revelo Raventós, mentioned: “These protocols are a great step for the country to start getting ready to welcome visitors again. Although the reactivation of the tourism sector will be gradual and linked to the recommendations of the Ministry of Health, having these 14 protocols in place will allow business to safely plan, prepare and get ready to reopen.”

In current weeks, international locations throughout Latin America have seen a surge in Covid-19 circumstances. The potential of Costa Rica, Uruguay, Paraguay and Cuba to buck the trend permits a glimmer of hope for UK-based tour companies specialising within the area.

“Costa Rica is one of the countries that seems to be managing Covid most successfully and we welcome these protocols,” says Edward Paine, director of Last Frontiers, and former chairman of the Latin American Travel Association.

“There are several significant hurdles still to overcome in the UK, such as inbound quarantine, non-specific FCO advice against travel and a lack of adequate insurance, but initiatives like these are essential to help reassure future travellers.”

Costa Rica acquired 78,562 guests from the UK in 2019. While no direct flights are at present working between the UK and San José – British Airways’s web site gives flights from Gatwick beginning October 27 – US airports proceed to service routes in to Costa Rica. The North American market accounts for more than half of all visitors.