Cost risks of hosting Olympics similar to natural disasters, study warns

Cities considering hosting the Olympics should compare the financial risk with models applied to natural disasters, pandemics and war, a team of Oxford university researchers have warned.

The study, Regression to the tail: why the Olympics blow up, accuses the International Olympic Committee of playing down what the researchers argue are the unavoidable dangers of big cost overruns.

The report suggests would-be host cities should temper their ambitions by assuming their budgets for the games could rise threefold.

The IOC and organisers of the Tokyo 2020 games are wrestling with the logistics of holding a postponed Olympics, which the Oxford researchers calculate are already the most expensive summer games ever.

The Tokyo bid originally foresaw a $7.3bn price tag for the games, but Japan’s national auditor, which has highlighted how the government has folded certain costs into non-Olympic budgets, has said the final cost may be more than three times greater.

Although Japanese officials remain adamant the games can go ahead despite ongoing concerns about coronavirus, domestic support appears to be waning. A recent poll of 13,000 Japanese companies by Tokyo Shoko Research found more than half were opposed to the games being held next year.

According to the researchers, the…