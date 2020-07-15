COSORI Smart WiFi Air Fryer 5.8QT(100 Recipes), 1700-Watt Programmable Base for Air Frying, Roasting & Keep Warm 11 Cooking Preset,Preheat&Shake Remind,Digital Touchscreen



Voltage: AC 120V, 60HzPower: 1700Wcapacity: 5. 8 quarts/ 5. 5 liters (serves 3-5)

The COSORI Smart WiFi has arrived on the Kitchen scene! The first air fryer can now be controlled and monitored with your mobile devices. Special improved ergonomic angled display provides better viewing, without bending over. Slimmer footprint fit on your countertop and save your space. With the Smart WiFi COSORI is taking your meal preparation to new levels of convenience!

Alexa & WiFi Enabled: Remotely control your fryer through the VeSync app or through voice commands with Alexa. Enjoy control from anywhere to schedule, adjust, and monitor the progress of your meals. Get a head start on dinner by scheduling cook times up to 4 hours in advance.

Over 100 Recipes: Find over 100 original pre-programmed recipes in the VeSync app to get you started, with new recipes being added weekly. Find even more recipes from Cosori users themselves in our online community.

Large Dishwasher-Safe Basket: Our 5.8-qt square basket can fit an entire 6 lb rotisserie chicken or make enough food for 3–5 people. The nonstick basket is removable and dishwasher safe, made with PFOA-free and BPA-free basket materials. Product Dimension: 11. 8*11. 8*12. 6 in; Basket Dimension: 9*9*3.75 in.

Want to eat healthy, or give the gift of healthier eating? Give the gift of 85% less oil, with fewer “deep-fried” odors lingering in the kitchen. Enjoy the same delicious, crispy textures and taste as traditionally fried food.

Easy to Use: Cook your favorites using 11 built-in, one-touch presets: Steak, Poultry, Seafood, Shrimp, Bacon, Frozen Foods, French Fries, Vegetables, Root Vegetables, Bread, Desserts, and a Preheat option. Uses presets manually, or pick a recipe in the app and the settings will automatically adjust.

Cook Faster: Cook your meals in less time than it would take in a conventional oven, but with crispier and tastier results. Constructed with safety in mind, the air fryer is ETL listed and FDA compliant with Automatic Shutoff and Overheat Protection features. The cool-touch handle and button guard prevent accidental detachment and touching of hot surfaces. The original air fryer accessory set is also available for use with this fryer: just search for “C158-6AC” on Amazon.

Requirements: This smart air fryer requires a 2.4GHz WiFi network to operate with the VeSync app. The fryer can only be used with a voltage of AC 120V, 60Hz, which only applies in the US and Canada.