Cosmos (ATOM) price went up by almost 20% this weekend

Cosmos (ATOM) price kept recuperating progressively after the March price drop.

Over the weekend, nevertheless, the coin rose more powerful than ever prior to in2020

The rise enabled its price to go up by almost 20%, till it struck a resistance at $5.60

Cosmos (ATOM) saw a significant rally over the past weekend, rising up by almost 20% in 2 days. The rise took the coin to a brand-new peak of $5.71, and while this is not ATOM’s ATH, it is definitely its greatest YTD high to date.

Cosmos in 2020

ATOM price began the year fairly high, compared to the levels where it invested most of the previous 8 months. On January 1st, its price sat at around $4.20

Cosmos did sign up with the marketplace rally in January, and after that once again inFebruary Each time, it breached a resistance at $4.50, although just somewhat. Each of these breaches was followed by a price correction that took it down to $4.20, which functioned as its biggest and greatest assistance level.





However, as February began approaching its end, this assistance was breached, and Cosmos dropped to another assistance at $3.60 At initially, it looked like this level will hold, however then the mid-March price crash happened, and ATOM sank to a brand-new bottom at $1.50

Cosmos healing and rally

While ATOM did drop much deeper than where it was when it began the year, it did not stay down for long. Its healing was hard due to the requirement to breach many resistances along the method, however it kept growing as months went by.

Investors rapidly recognized that there is a terrific chance in purchasing Cosmos, as the coin breached many levels, such as $2.10, $2.40, $2.80, and $3,10

Its rise was lastly stopped at $4.40, which held it back for a rather longer duration. Meanwhile, an assistance at $4.0 kept the coin from decreasing in earlyJuly This assistance ultimately gave up, and ATOM hung back to $3.60





As the coin began recuperating from the drop, it reached $4 once again. This took place in early August, and while numerous anticipated it to keep climbing up up gradually, the coin escalated over this past weekend, rising up to $5.60

Conclusion

For now, ATOM appears to have actually reached its peak. The resistance at $5,60 appears rather strong, as it turned down the price over the previous couple of hours. However, thinking about Cosmos’ previous efficiency, it is possible that the rise may continue, depending upon the remainder of the market.