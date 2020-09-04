Cosmopolitan Mexico Reacts To Outrage Over Arielle Charnas Cover!

No bueno!

Cosmopolitan Mexico has finally addressed the backlash about featuring Something Navy founder Arielle Charnas on the cover of its September issue.

In case you missed the ado this week, the issue at hand, no pun intended, is that Arielle is very much of the caucasian persuasion. And many are upset the magazine chose to honor her over a Latinx influencer or celeb.

Photo: 53-Year-Old Salma Hayek Looks JAW DROPPING In A Bikini!

The issue dubs Charnas — a fashion blogger from the extremely affluent town of Old Westbury, New York — “the influencer who dared to start her own brand, when no one else would, in the middle of the pandemic.” Many found the decision appalling, though, seeing as Charnas is a white woman who has done nothing for the Latinx community.

One of the most vocal critics has been E! News host and style blogger Lilliana Vazquez, who wrote on IG: