Cosmonaut Brain Scans Show Space Does Weird Things to Motor Skills And Vision

Imagine you might toss the ideal bullseye, however you ‘d have to wear glasses to do it. That’s a compromise some space tourists might unintentionally make when they venture off the world.

A study released Friday analyzed the brains of 8 male Russian cosmonauts approximately 7 months after they returned from prolonged objectives to the International Space Station.

The scientists found small modifications in the cosmonauts’ brains that recommended the males were more dexterous however had a little weaker vision.

“They actually acquired some kind of new motor skill, like riding a bike,” Steven Jillings, the research study’s lead author, informed Business Insider.

The scientists utilized a kind of MRI to produce 3D pictures of the cosmonauts’ brains.

The scans revealed an increased quantity of tissue in the cerebellum: the part of the brain accountable for balance, coordination, and posture (displayed in green in the video listed below).

Illustration from Steven Jillings and Ben Jeurissen utilizing MRtrix3. (University of Antwerp)

But the scans likewise revealed that individuals residing in space might end up with problem seeing up-close. Both of those modifications might possibly be lasting.

Changes in motor skills after space travel

Any human brain, whether it has actually been to space or not, can adjust to brand-new environments and experiences. Many professional athletes, for …