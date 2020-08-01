Cosmo COS-BIM22SSB Countertop/Built-in Microwave Oven with Smart Sensor, Touch Presets, 1200W & 2.2 cu. ft. Capacity, 24 inch, Stainless Steel



Price: $441.99

(as of Aug 01,2020 10:41:44 UTC – Details)



Cosmo’s versatile 2. 2 cu. ft. microwave gives you the cooking space you need with flexible installation options. Our microwave can sit on the countertop, or built in to your kitchen cabinets using our trim kit (part number COS-30BIMTK, purchased separately) For a sleek, integrated look. 1200 watts of cooking power can be adjusted over 10 power levels for precise control. Our microwave also features pre-programmed buttons for popcorn, potato, pizza, frozen veggies and more for easy cooking programs, and smart sensor cooking detects when your food is hot to turn off the microwave at just the right time.

1200 WATTS OF POWER: With 10 power levels and 2.2 cu. ft. oven capacity, cook meals with precise control and delicious results

CONVENIENT TOUCH PRESETS: Pre-programmed buttons for popcorn, potato, pizza, frozen veggies, beverages, and dinner plates

SMART SENSOR: Smart sensor cooking measures when food is hot

BUILD INTO CABINETRY: Incorporate the microwave into your kitchen cabinets using our Trim Kit (Part # COS-30BIMTK, sold separately)

SPECIFICATIONS: Exterior Dimensions: 24.4″ (W) x 13.6″ (D) x 19.6″ (H). Turntable Diameter: 16.5 in. Eletrical Requirements: 120V / 60Hz