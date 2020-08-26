Cosmo COS-3016ORM1SS Over the Range Microwave Oven with Vent Fan, Smart Sensor, Touch Presets, 1000W & 1.6 cu. ft. Capacity, 30 inch, Black/Stainless Steel



Price: $439.99

Maximize your Kitchen space with this Cosmo Over-the-Range microwave also equipped to clear the air as a range hood. 1000 Watts of cooking power allows you to cook your favorite foods quickly and thoroughly. The touch of a key is all it takes to prepare your favorite meals and snacks with 10 power levels for plenty of options. Other unique features, such as a sleek easy-to-read digital display, high-quality lighting for better visibility, and sensor reheat, and cooking technology.

1000 WATTS OF POWER: With 10 power levels and 1.6 cu. ft. oven capacity, cook meals with precise control and delicious results

CONVENIENT TOUCH PRESETS: Rely on touch presets for your convenience for tasks like melting, softening, defrosting, and popcorn

1-TOUCH TIMER: Timed Cook Function makes it easy to get the perfect heating results

SENSOR REHEAT AND COOK MODE: Detects when food is done cooking and automatically turns off

SPECIFICATIONS: Exterior Dimensions: 29.9″ (W) x 15″ (D) x 16.4″ (H). Interior Dimensions: 20.2″ (W) x 14.4″ (D) x 9.25″ (H). Turntable Diameter: 13.5 in. Eletrical Requirements: 120V / 60Hz