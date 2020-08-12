Cosmo COS-2413ORM1SS Over The Range Microwave Oven with Vent Fan, Touch Presets, Sensor Cook and Reheat, 10 Power Levels, 1000W & 1.34 cu. ft. Capacity, 24 inch, Black/Stainless Steel



This ultra-stylish and functional 1. 34 cu. ft. over the range microwave in stainless steel is designed to be space saving to accommodate most kitchens perfectly. A powerful fan ventilates steam and smoke from your cooktop. Equipped with a powerful 1000-Watt output thoroughly cook or defrost. The touch of a key is all it takes to prepare your favorite meals and snacks with 10 power levels for plenty options. Other many unique features, such as a sleek easy-to-read digital display, high quality lighting for better visibility and sensor reheat and cooking technology.

1000 WATTS OF POWER: With 10 power levels and 1.34 cu. ft. Capacity, cook meals with precise control and delicious results

INTEGRATED RANGE HOOD: Removes smoke, odor and moisture with high performance venting

CONVENIENT TOUCH PRESETS: Rely on touch presets for your convenience for tasks like melting, softening, defrosting, and popcorn

SENSOR REHEAT AND COOK MODE: Detects when food is done cooking and automatically turns off

SPECIFICATIONS: Exterior Dimensions: 23.8″ (W) x 16.1″ (D) x 17″ (H). Turntable Diameter: 13.6″. Eletrical Requirements: 120V / 60Hz