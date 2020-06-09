‘Cosmic snowflakes’ captured in stunning Hubble image

The European Space Agency referred to the cluster as “cosmic snowflakes” and said it’s believed the stars have 1.6 million times the mass of the sun’s rays, which would make NGC 6441 one of the biggest globular clusters in the Milky Way.

NGC 6441 is also home to JaFu 2, a planetary nebula.

Planetary nebulas are a phase in the evolution of intermediate-mass stars that only last some tens of thousands of years, according to NASA.

There are about 150 known globular clusters in the Milky Way, the space agency says.

“Globular clusters contain some of the first stars to be produced in a galaxy, but the details of their origins and evolution still elude astronomers,” NASA said.