Cory Wharton Reacts To MTV Firing Taylor Selfridge Over Racist Tweets: ‘Burning Bridges Is Never The Solution’

Cory Wharton isn’t happy about recent developments over at MTV…

The longtime reality TELEVISION star who’s currently area of the most recent season of The Challenge is speaking out about the network’s decision to fire Taylor Selfridge after old racially-charged tweets of hers resurfaced. And from the sound of it, frustration might be a great descriptor for where Wharton is emotionally right now.

Speaking in a statement obtained by Us Weekly, Wharton lays it from the line regarding his girlfriend’s controversial recent dilemmas and her firing. The 29-year-old channeled late NBA legend Kobe Bryant (?!) in his statement, saying to the media (below):

“One of my favorite athletes of all-time is Kobe Bryant and one of his favorite philosophies is ‘Control what you can control.’ What I can’t control, though, is the decisions that MTV as a company has made. To those of you that were ready to watch the special, I want to say thank you for your support. I have such an amazing community that supports me, my family and my daughters.”

He continued from there, adding more clarification about his current status with the cable network:

“I have not parted ways with MTV. I’ve learned that burning bridges is never the solution. Even though I have no ill-will against MTV, I am disappointed and saddened by their decision. As all of you know, narrative is a very powerful tool. I feel like the narrative that you want about me should be accurate. It should be true, and it should be from me. This is why I am putting all of my time, energy and effort into my YouTube channel, ‘The Wharton Family.’ That’s where you’ll get an inside look at my family as we build our life together.”

Wharton further noted that his daughter Mila Mae‘s birth video will be uploaded onto the family’s YouTube channel next week (she was born in April amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic). It’s undoubtedly an attempt to pull fans onto his platforms (with Taylor!) and from the cable network where he’s relied for way too long with The Challenge and other ventures.

