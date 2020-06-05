Cory Monteith Allegedly Had To Comfort An Actress After Lea Michele Called Her ‘Ugly’!

If you’re such a thing like us, you may have wondered something sort of awful and depressing in light of most these accusations against Lea Michele…

How did Cory Monteith deal with her being so terrible to people on a regular basis?!

We mean, not merely did they date for some time, but many of the stories we’ve heard are from the set of Glee — including Samantha Ware‘s shocking allegations which set all this off.

Related: Childhood Understudy Says Lea Was Threatening To Get People Fired At 12!

In case you *somehow* didn’t hear, Ware publicly called out the 33-year-old momma-to-be, saying she made her first TELEVISION gig “a living hell” and told everyone she’d “s**t in my wig.” In the days that followed, everybody Lea caused agreed it was the Rachel Berry they knew; even Heather Morris agreed her co-star was very “unpleasant to work with.”

Surely Cory must have seen some of this, right?

Well, we have now a story which does involve him. And if it’s such a thing to go by, maybe it’s the late star spent a lot of time going behind his GF and apologizing.

After Lea posted her apology on Instagram Wednesday, an actress named Monica Moskatow responded with a comment (which Lea has apparently since deleted) telling the story of her one encounter with the suddenly controversial star, way back in the first days of Glee:

“September 2009 I was hired to work at the premiere party for Glee at a high school. They hired lookalikes of the shows characters to perform at the party. I was the Rachel Berry lookalike.”

If you’ve ever seen a movie about a horrid, bratty superstar you probably know where that is going. She continued:

“I didn’t know my character was the lead let alone who played her. When the actors arrived at the event and found out there were lookalikes of them Lea came searching for me. When she saw me she said, ‘Oh my god! Could they have picked someone uglier!’”

Yep. Just awful.

However, someone at the least tried to produce it better. Moskatow recalls Cory “saw the look on my face and said, ‘Don’t listen to her, she’s just jealous, you’re beautiful.’” Awww. She finished:

“I never forgot that.”

Obviously we have no chance of corroborating this story, but it undoubtedly seems based on the picture nearly all those who have come forward recently have painted.

If Cory was going around apologizing for all this behavior, that basically just causes it to be so much worse, doesn’t it??

[Image via Nikki Nelson/WENN/Monica Moskatow/Instagram.]