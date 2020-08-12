Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) speaks with CNN’s Anderson Cooper about his fellow senator, Kamala Harris (D-CA), being selected as Joe Biden’s running mate, saying that Harris has joined “the pantheon of great Black
women in history.” #CNN #News
Cory Booker: Kamala Harris not worried about Trump's criticism
Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) speaks with CNN’s Anderson Cooper about his fellow senator, Kamala Harris (D-CA), being selected as Joe Biden’s running mate, saying that Harris has joined “the pantheon of great Black