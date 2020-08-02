Corvette stars thrilled with first wins at Road America

The # 3 Corvette C8.R was running 2nd throughout the dry part of the 4th round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship albeit 15 sec behind the leader Earl Bamber in the #912Porsche However, the Garcia made it into pitlane in time to alter from slick tires to wets prior to the rain ended up being a torrential rainstorm.

By contrast, Bamber in the #912 Porsche 911 RSR avoided for another lap and skated into the Turn 1 run-off, highlighting the care flag. Thus Garcia was on the best rubber for the conditions prior to pitlane was closed.

The Spaniard was fighting with brand-new leader John Edwards (BMW M8) and Nick Tandy (#911 Porsche) in the last eight-minute sprint to the checkered flag following the race blockage, when the BMW and Porsche went off in the Kink while working out some GT Daytona- class cars and trucks.

Garcia hung on nevertheless, for he and Taylor to head Corvette’s 3rd straight win, the # 3 vehicle’s 2nd success in 3 races, and C8.R’s 2nd straight 1-2 surface.

“”Finally…It took me forever to win here!” exclaimed Garcia, who has actually two times won the IMSA GTLM champion forCorvette “How wild was that? I do not understand how I made it through the Kink there.

“From the Carousel, Tandy and I were browsing and we needed to go around the GTD cars and trucks … their leaders most likely. I was running the risk of a lot and …