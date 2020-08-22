Corvette inherits win from Porsche, BMW triumphs in GTD

All 6 of the GT Le Mans competitors encountered issues of one kind or another, and the # 911 Porsche of Frederic Makowiecki and Nick Tandy looked set for triumph till it was required to pit with its 2nd broken tire of the race with simply 18 minutes staying, handing the triumph to Corvette Racing.

Makowiecki led away following an extremely tardy rolling start, as the sibling # 912 of Laurens Vanthoor was leapt by an aggressive Connor de Phillippi’s BMW into the Turn 1 Horse Shoe bend. The sibling BMW of John Edwards likewise biffed its method past the # 3 Corvette to 4th.

After a short yellow to obtain a diveplane from Turn 1, after Frankie Montecalvo’s GTD Lexus was struck by the Lamborghini of Madison Snow, the Porsche 1-2 was brought back when Vanthoor repassed de Phillippi at Turn 4.

As both Corvettes passed the BMWs, there was more drama as leader Makowiecki’s 911 suffered a left-rear leak and was required to crawl into the pits. That promoted Vanthoor to the front, ahead of the Corvettes and BMWs.

The # 24 BMW was pushed into the pits with guiding issues with 35mins on the clock. Edwards was returned out on track, however the cars and truck declined to turn left and rapidly stranded him in the damp yard. That accompanied Till Bechtolsheimer walling his Meyer Shank Racing Acura NSX at Turn 3.

Under the resulting …