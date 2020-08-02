Cortana will stop getting Microsoft support on Android and iOS

It appears that Microsoft isn’t delighted with how its digital assistant fares versus the similarity the Google Assistant andSiri The business has actually revealed some modifications that will end Cortana’s existence on both Android and iOS mobile platforms.

“The first change is to end support for all third-party Cortana skills on September 7. Then, in early 2021, we’ll stop supporting the Cortana app for mobile (iOS and Android), because you can now manage your calendar and email, join meetings, and do so much more via our new productivity-focused experiences.”

Microsoft’s Cortana wasn’t as fantastic as the character we saw in the Halo video game series. This digital assistant didn’t rather get to take on Siri, the Google Assistant, and Amazon’s Alexa, so Microsoft has actually chosen to end its support for Android and iOS apps by the end of this year. Now, Cortana will not vanish from your gadgets, as it will shift into a performance assistant that will exist in Outlook andTeams Unfortunately, Cortana’s third-party abilities will lose support on September 7th, and Microsoft has actually likewise revealed that it will end support for the Harman Kardon Invoke speaker in January2021 Still, users who utilized Cortana a minimum of as soon as will get a $50 Microsoft present card as payment.

Source MacRumors

Via Microsoft