Cortana now lets you schedule meetings by voice inside Outlook

Microsoft is including new abilities to Outlook’s “Play My Emails” characteristic, permitting you to make use of voice management to prepare your emails and day-to-day schedule. The firm initially launched Play My Emails for Outlook final November, letting Microsoft’s AI assistant Cortana learn emails out loud to customers.

With the brand new options, Cortana will permit you to just accept or decline meetings in addition to arrange a gathering with somebody. If somebody emails you concerning essential or time-sensitive info, it would counsel setting a gathering through the subsequent out there 30-minute time slot in your calendar. Cortana may even give you an choice to view your schedule and choose a time to arrange a gathering, and it’ll permit you so as to add emails to your process listing.

The new replace may even embody assist for the lately launched Microsoft Surface Earbuds, permitting house owners to make use of Outlook voice instructions and navigate their emails by swiping backwards and forwards on the floor of the earbuds. Additionally, Cortana will quickly permit you to shortly be part of a Microsoft Teams assembly if you’re behind in your schedule, so you can be part of the assembly inside a minute earlier than it’s slated to begin or be part of as soon as it’s in progress.

Microsoft is releasing this characteristic first on iOS units, although Android assist is slated to roll out “in the coming weeks,” based on the corporate.