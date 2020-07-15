Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – USB Passthrough & Media Controls – Linear & Quiet – Cherry MX Red – RGB LED Backlit, CH-9109010-NA



The CORSAIR K70 RGB MK.2 is a premium mechanical gaming keyboard built to last. Equipped with a lightweight durable aluminum frame and 100% CHERRY MX gold plated contact key switches, it boasts the reliability and accuracy you demand. Powerful CORSAIR iCUE software enables sophisticated macro programming, vivid dynamic multicolor illumination and full system lighting synchronization. With 8MB of dedicated onboard memory and hardware playback, you can take all your settings with you. A host of extras put your PC at your fingertips, with USB pass through, dedicated multimedia controls, a detachable soft touch wrist rest and textured FPS and MOBA keycaps making it easy to play your way and minimize interruptions. It’s the most amazing K70 keyboard yet.

Aircraft grade anodized brushed aluminum frame, built to withstand a lifetime of gaming. Keyboard Connectivity : Wired

8MB profile storage with hardware macro and lighting playback allow access to up to three stored profiles on the go, independent of external software

Per key dynamic multi color RGB backlighting offers near unlimited color customization and control; 100percentage anti ghosting with 104 key rollover on USB ensure no matter how fast your play, all your keys register

100percentage CHERRY MX mechanical key switches provide the reliability and accuracy you demand

USB pass through port provides convenient access to an additional USB port for your mouse or headset. HID Keyboard Report Rate 1000 Hertz

CORSAIR iCUE software enables vivid dynamic lighting control, sophisticated macro programming and full system lighting synchronization across compatible CORSAIR peripherals, coolers, fans and more