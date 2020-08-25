Corsair Gaming is a billion-dollar company, and everything else we spotted in the IPO filing

When Razer went on a building and buying spree that saw it morph from a PC peripherals company to a publicly traded do-it-all gaming hardware manufacturer, Corsair was clearly paying attention — on Monday, it took the penultimate step in a similar journey by filing its own IPO paperwork.

And within the S-1 filing, we can finally see just how big a company Corsair has actually become. The company says it pulled in a billion dollars in revenue last year, and now commands over 18 percent of the US market share in gaming peripherals and nearly 42 percent of gaming PC components. (The company doesn’t say how big it is worldwide.)

Also number three in mice, number four in headsets

Corsair claims it’s now the number one seller of high-performance computer memory, cases, power supplies, coolers and gaming keyboards, as well as second in “performance controllers” and “streaming gear,” though one of those categories stands out: of that $1.097 billion in 2019 revenue, $429 million came from Corsair’s best-known business since 1998: selling RAM modules to slot into PCs.

Interestingly, aside from sourcing the memory chips from vendors like Samsung and Hynix, Corsair manages the RAM business all by itself in Taiwan, while almost all of Corsair’s other gear is produced by third-party…