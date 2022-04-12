In connection with the cases of alleged corruption abuses committed in the field of hay in the territory of the national park by the official of “Lake Arpi National Park” SNCO in 2019. The preliminary investigation of the criminal case initiated in the Investigation Department of the National Security Service of the Republic of Armenia on November 11, 2012, and in the Shirak Regional Investigation Department of the RA Penitentiary has been completed.

The investigation carried out under the proper supervision of the prosecutor substantiated that the deputy director of “Lake Arpi National Park” SNCO of the RA Ministry of Environment, then acting director G. A., 2017-2019 In order to allow the organization of hay in the territory of the national park, several residents of Shaghik, Arapi, Amasia, Berdashen villages of Shirak region, with the prior agreement, allowed an agreement on 10 to 50 hectares of land in the national park, without using hay. to seal, to carry out haymaking. In order not to prevent the illegal haymaking, he demanded to be given a bribe as a part of the hay hairs received from those hayfields, or the previously agreed amount in the amount of 65,000 to 250,000 AMD.

Later, according to a pre-arranged agreement, the hay-harvesters handed over hacks of particularly large sums in bribes, in whole or in part, in various quantities equivalent to about 45,500 to 840,000 AMD, from 300 to 1,200 hacks of grass. .A.

In some cases, he received benefits in exchange for a portion of the bribe money, in particular, in exchange for the unreceived portions of that money, he harvested hay or paid off cash obligations in his own vehicle.

In addition, GA, holding the position of Deputy Director of the SNCO, in 2017 In September-October, he agreed to lease 20 hectares of hay to one person for hay. However, he did not enter into a lease agreement with the latter, but misappropriated the total amount of 106,000 AMD transferred as rent as a rent for direct profit, for the purpose of direct profit.

GA was charged with committing the above-mentioned criminal acts under Article 311, Part 3, Clause 3 of the RA Criminal Code (five episodes)., Part 2 of Article 311 of the RA Criminal Code (three episodes), According to Part 1 of Article 179 of the RA Criminal Code, intended to commit acts dangerous to the public.

Detention was chosen as a precautionary measure against him, which was later replaced by bail in the amount of 5 million drams.

Decisions were made by the body conducting the proceedings not to prosecute or terminate the criminal prosecution on the grounds of active remorse against the 7 bribe-takers.

The prosecutor supervising the legality of the pre-trial criminal proceedings in the case upheld the indictment and sent the criminal case to the Shirak Region Court of First Instance for substantive examination.