Information on the documents received from the State Property Management Department of the General Prosecutor’s Office of the Republic of Armenia from the Committee on State Property Management of the Republic of Armenia, “Radioisotope Production Center” CJSC with 100% state share, 2021 On the basis of the documents on the results of the inspection carried out by the Ministry of Finance of the mentioned CJSC in October 2010, it examined the state of compliance of the separate construction, construction-installation, repair and other contractual obligations in the mentioned CJSC with the requirements defined by the legislation.

As a result, substantial criminal abuses were discovered.

“In particular, between” Radioisotope Production Center “CJSC և N LLC և 20.09.2012 On the basis of the contract on the execution of 832,026,000 AMD signed works, the main building of “Radioisotope Production Center” CJSC, boiler-pumping station, electrical substation buildings, roof and exterior walls were installed.

However, during the control measurements of the sample construction works, works were found with the total amount of 3.7 million AMD approved, paid but not actually performed, confirmed by the delivery-acceptance protocols on the mentioned works.

In addition, in 2012 The price of the contract was changed by the signed agreement և made 791.196.400 AMD in 2013. According to another agreement signed, it was changed to 872,590,300 AMD.

And on March 24, 2014 By another contract of 1,042,413,200 AMD signed between the company and the same LLC, the LLC undertook to carry out the interior decoration of the “Cyclone 18/18” cyclotron installation building, acquisition, installation and adjustment of external and internal engineering systems.

As on 20.09.2012, so on 24.03.2014. The deadlines for the implementation of the contract for the purchase of contract works have been continuously changed by several agreements signed ընթաց, deadlines have been set respectively in 2015. December 30 և 31, which violated the RA Government 10.02.2011. The requirements of the decision N 168-N on the restrictions envisaged for changing the terms and conditions stipulated by the contract.

According to these agreements, “In case of violation of the term of performance of work, the contractor is charged a penalty for each day of delay in the amount of 0.05% of the cost of unfinished work.

It turned out, however, that in the case of one of the contracts, the work in the amount of 181,080,200 drams, and in the case of the other, 488,046,400 drams, was done after the deadlines. charged.

Considering that the investigation revealed that the officials of “Radioisotope Production Center” CJSC used their official position to steal someone else’s property entrusted to them, to insert obviously false information or records in official documents, their official position by the officials “The results of the investigation were sent to the RA Anti-Corruption Committee to prepare the process of preparing materials in accordance with Articles 180-1181 of the RA Criminal Procedure Code,” the statement issued by the Prosecutor’s Office reads.