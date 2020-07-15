Correction – the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is actually coming at August 5’s Unpacked event

A recent report, based on information from Max Weinbach, suggested that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 won’t be ready for announcement at Samsung’s Unpacked event on August 5.

Well it turns out the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will actually be announced at the event on August 5. It has been confirmed by Ross Young, the Founder and CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, who originally released specs of the Galaxy Z Fold 2. He says that the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will be announced on August 5, but could be released later on in October. Max Weinbach also redacted his original statement and corroborated the timeline.

Fold 2 fans, confirmed with my sources that it will be announced at Unpacked, although may not ship till as late as early October. Assembly starts in September. Also, why are leakers/media saying 7.7″. As we said on 4/20, it is 7.59″…No change. pic.twitter.com/CBJ380tYnb — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) July 15, 2020

Update 2: expect announcement with release likely in October. https://t.co/Nxi7YUIpxK — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) July 15, 2020

Finally, insider @Iceuniverse shared that the Galaxy Z Fold 2 could go on sale in China on September 20.

The news I got is that the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is still released on August 5th and will be sold on September 20th (China) — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 15, 2020

Samsung is expected to have a loaded Unpacked event, featuring the Galaxy Note20 series with three phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 2, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, the Galaxy Buds Live and a pair of Galaxy Tab S7 models.