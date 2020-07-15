Correction – the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is actually coming at August 5’s Unpacked event

A recent report, based on information from Max Weinbach, suggested that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 won’t be ready for announcement at Samsung’s Unpacked event on August 5.

Well it turns out the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will actually be announced at the event on August 5. It has been confirmed by Ross Young, the Founder and CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, who originally released specs of the Galaxy Z Fold 2. He says that the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will be announced on August 5, but could be released later on in October. Max Weinbach also redacted his original statement and corroborated the timeline.

Finally, insider @Iceuniverse shared that the Galaxy Z Fold 2 could go on sale in China on September 20.

Samsung is expected to have a loaded Unpacked event, featuring the Galaxy Note20 series with three phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 2, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, the Galaxy Buds Live and a pair of Galaxy Tab S7 models.



