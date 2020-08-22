Corpus Christi explosion: Coast Guard searching for 4 missing crew members after ship hits propane pipeline

The Coast Guard stated in a press release that 4 missing crew members aremissing
Six crew members were hurt, Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales stated in a declaration. Four were required to medical facilities by ambulance and 2 others were airlifted to a health center by theCoast Guard
According to Canales, the surge happened around 8 a.m. CT in a location where 18 individuals were working.
“The current focus must be on containing the fire, accounting for all people involved, locating and caring for the injured and safeguarding the scene by securing ship movement, cargo transfer and pipeline operations,” Canales’ declaration stated.
Canales stated the fire has actually been consisted of, and applauded the work being done by the Corpus Christi Fire Department and theRefinery Terminal Fire Company
The Inner Harbor from Harbor Bridge inward of the ship channel is closed.
The National Transportation Safety Board stated it will examine the occurrence.
