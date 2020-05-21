Corpus Christi: ‘Active shooter’ reported near US Navy base

A US Navy base in Corpus Christi, Texas reported an lively shooter on Thursday morning and went into lockdown, warning anybody within the space to to stay indoors and away from home windows.

The Naval Air Station Corpus Christi stated in a press release posted to social media there was “an active shooter in the vicinity of the North Gate” and added: “If you are in or near the North Gate get out and away to safety.”

The base ordered all amenities to execute lockdown procedures earlier than 6:45 am native time.

Download the brand new Independent Premium app Sharing the complete story, not simply the headlines

Texas A&M University Corpus Christi additionally issued a warning for all college students and school on campus to stay indoors.









This is a breaking report and can be up to date.