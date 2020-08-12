Corpse hidden for 30 years found during renovation of $41.2 million French mansion

“Historically, it is an important building. Many people lived there, including poet François Coppée,” Sabine Lebreton, the vice-president of Association pour la Sauvegarde du Site de la Rue Oudinot, a local association dedicated to preserving the neighborhood, told CNN.
“It’s also about what the place says,” she said. “In the back, there is a huge garden, you can imagine the receptions and social functions… It’s of another century.”
Abandoned since the mid-18th century, the lavish building sold for 35.1 million euros (about $41.2 million) in January.
A judicial source told CNN that the Paris prosecutor’s office opened a preliminary murder investigation following the discovery of a man’s body in the basement of a building undergoing building works in Oudinot street, in Paris.
Officials said the body was discovered on February 26, and investigations have been given to the criminal unit.
Bruno Picard, a lawyer in charge of the house’s auction, told CNN: “They found him in a place that had not been visited either by the bailiff who had made the report or by…