Price: $12.95 - $6.99

(as of Jul 29,2020 01:59:14 UTC – Details)



10 foot long 2 prong power cord is a great length to put your gaming system in your entertainment center without having extra wire everywhere. This cord will work for the Sony PS4 system as well as the PS3, Xbox and many other gaming systems.

Fits Sony PS/4 and many other gaming systems

Standard US 2 prong plug to Figure 8

10ft cable so you can put the PS/4 where you want it.