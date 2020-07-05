A virus 96 per cent identical to the coronavirus that triggers Covid-19 was found in an abandoned mine in China seven years ago, according to a study.

The bat-infested copper mine in Mojiang, western China, was home to a coronavirus that left six adult men sick with pneumonia and three of them dead.

Scientists took samples from the bats’ faeces, found on the cave floor, and stored them in a laboratory 1,000 miles away in Wuhan for a long time while studying them.

And last December, Wuhan became the origin of a global coronavirus pandemic that has now infected more than 11million people and killed 525,000.

That virus, named RaBtCoV/4991 at the time, now appears to be the closest in accordance with SARS-Cov-2, that is causing Covid-19, a Sunday Times investigation has found.

But Chinese researchers do not appear to have been forthcoming about the fact they found such a similar virus almost a decade ago in 2012, and particularly not that it killed three men when it had been discovered.

The virus has reportedly featured in only one widely-available scientific paper and that didn’t mention the fact it had caused fatal pneumonia in humans.

One scientist said that the trail of research suggests Covid-19 may actually have broken out into humans in a rural part of China near Mojiang and been transported to Wuhan, a city of 11million people, where it triggered a world wide pandemic

The discovery that something very similar to Covid-19 was circulating in bats in Mojiang – half bats tested in the mine were carrying a minumum of one type of coronavirus – has raised doubts about the true source of SARS-CoV-2.

The official story has been that the Covid-19 virus jumped from an animal – regarded as a pangolin – to humans at Hunan Seafood Market in Wuhan city.

From there it spread through the entire population in the densely-populated city, that is a transport hub, and onto trains and planes and around the globe within weeks.

But it could have already been spreading elsewhere first, as well as Chinese authorities have since admitted that the market was a ‘victim’ of the epidemic instead of its source.

Dr Peter Daszak, a British animal infection expert, told The Sunday Times: ‘It didn’t emerge in industry, it emerged somewhere else.’

He suggested it was already spreading about the mine in rural Mojiang and broke out in Wuhan, which has a population of 11million people.

‘Fair assumption is that it spilt in to animals in southern China and was then shipped in, via infected people, or animals associated with trade, to Wuhan.’

The RaBtCoV/4991 virus seems to have caused a sickness which sounds extremely just like Covid-19, and contains a genetic code 96.2 % matching with it.

The six men who fell ill with the herpes virus in 2012 did so after being assigned to the mine to clean out the bat faeces – it is not clear exactly how it infected them.

But the men, who ranged in age from 30 and 63, all required intensive care treatment in hospital.

All had high fevers, body aches and coughs, and five of them were struggling to breathe.

All are symptoms that match those of Covid-19, and they tested negative for the tropical diseases the health practitioners could consider, but two of them later tested positive in blood samples for having been infected with SARS or a SARS-like coronavirus.

The theory is the latest in a long line suggesting the possible origin of the Covid-19 virus, many of which lead back once again to wild bats in China.

Many scientific theories have linked Covid-19 back to bats, which commonly carry coronaviruses, and claim that it passed through a different type of animal that was taken to a busy market – possibly a pangolin (stock image of bats)

It’s now widely accepted that the virus first began in bats, then infected yet another animal – such as a pangolin or a snake – and mutated in to something that might be passed on to humans.

The Chinese Centre of Disease Control and Prevention has now judged that industry in Wuhan was a ‘victim’ of coronavirus as opposed to the source of it.

A study of the animals being sold there rules the idea out, they said, all things considered samples of the animals in the market tested negative for Covid-19, meaning they could not need infected shoppers.

‘It now works out that industry is one of the victims,’ Gao Fu, the director of the Chinese CDC, told Chinese state media in a radio interview in May.

Colin Carlson, a zoologist at Georgetown University, said the outbreak of coronavirus being for this wet market was likely the site of a ‘super-spreader’ event, where one person spread the virus to numerous other people.

The revelation is likely to heighten speculation that the virus leaked from a Chinese research laboratory, including from US president Donald Trump, who said he’d seen evidence to prove it started in a virology lab.

However, both US and Chinese researchers say there is no evidence to support this theory.

A most of the original 41 cases of COVID-19 reported to the World Health Organisation in December were linked to the 116-acre market in Wuhan.

This generated the wet market being shut down on January 1. The most of its 3,600 shops had reopened by April 14, based on reports.

However, boffins at Harvard, MIT and the University of British Columbia examined four samples from the seafood market and found that traces of herpes were ‘99.9 per cent’ identical to those extracted from a Wuhan patient.

This suggests the virus detected in the samples originated in infected visitors or vendors, indicating ‘Sars-CoV-2 had been imported into the market by humans’.

‘The publicly available genetic data does not point to cross-species transmission of the virus at the market,’ said Alina Chan, a molecular biologist, and Shing Zhan, an evolutionary biologist, who were involved in the analysis.

Gao Fu seemed to contradict these findings – and the statement he’s got now made about the market not being responsible for the outbreak – in January in an interview for Chinese state television.

He said the virus hadn’t just been found in people’s bodies but on wild-meat stalls – prompting him to call for a finish to the intake of wild animals.

The study reinforces research published by a team of Chinese researchers in January, which showed the very first person confirmed to have coronavirus was likely exposed since December 1 – showing symptoms on December 8.

The ‘patient zero’ – the very first person to really contract COVID-19 in Wuhan – is not confirmed but authorities believe it may have already been a 55-year-old man from Hubei province infected on November 17.

This suggests herpes was spreading undetected in the adult population around Wuhan for weeks before the ‘super spreader event’ at industry.

‘The novel coronavirus overturns a lot of what people have known and lots of of its patterns are beyond our cognition,’ said George Gao Fu of the Chinese CDC.