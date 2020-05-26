Coronavirus: World Rugby to discuss temporary law changes for return to play | Rugby Union News

By James Cole
Last Updated: 26/05/20 5:34pm
World Rugby will this week contemplate temporary law changes aimed toward lowering the unfold of coronavirus.
A research by its medical group has proposed quickly scrapping reset scrums and upright tackles.
The suggestions, which will likely be put to World Rugby’s Executive Committee, additionally embrace washing arms, altering shirts and headgear at half-time, in addition to outlawing spitting, banning huddles and repeatedly sterilising rugby balls.
The report discovered that eradicating reset scrums would lead to a 30 per cent discount in “high-transmission exposure time”.
Awarding a free kick reasonably than re-setting the scrum would velocity up the sport – however it will additionally scale back the efficiency and significance of a dominant scrum.
For instance, a group below strain may collapse the scrum, protected within the data they’ll possible concede a free kick reasonably than a penalty. This may show controversial.
Upright tackles have been the topic of changes earlier than, so this could be a much less radical measure.
If the proposals are accepted by World Rugby, then particular person unions will determine if they need to undertake the temporary legal guidelines.