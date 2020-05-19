Coronavirus: World Health Organization members agree coronavirus response probe

Image copyright

AFP

World Health Organization (WHO) member states have agreed to arrange an unbiased inquiry into the worldwide response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision, permitted with out objection by the WHO’s 194-member annual meeting assembly nearly in Geneva, additionally permits for the inquiry to look into the well being physique’s personal position.

The United States particularly has been extremely important of its response.

The EU introduced the decision on behalf of 100 nations.

What is within the decision?

It requires an “impartial, independent and comprehensive evaluation” of the worldwide response.

This can even give attention to the WHO’s “timelines pertaining to the Covid-19 pandemic”. The physique has confronted criticism that it was late to declare a well being emergency.

“As I see no requests for the floor, I take it that there is no objection and the resolution is therefore adopted,” declared the meeting’s president, Keva Bain, the Bahamas ambassador.