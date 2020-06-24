Coronavirus: Women denied abortions because of the pandemic

In some European countries, hospitals have stopped performing abortions. In others, where abortion is severely restricted, women have already been unable to go get treatment elsewhere.

In the past few weeks we’ve spoken to women that have resorted to backstreet abortions, and others left with no choice but to keep with undesired pregnancies.

Human rights organisations are now urging countries to ensure abortions are safely available.

Reported by: Jean Mackenzie

Produced by: Sara Monetta

Filmed and edited by: Andy Smythe

Graphics: Gerard Groves

Executive Producer: Kimberley Rowell