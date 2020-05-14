Coronavirus: Why the Belarus Premier League kept playing during pandemic | Football News







As Europe shut down nation by nation over the previous months, soccer turned one among the many industries delivered to a standstill.

League after league floor to a halt, and as distant video exercises and operating app competitions turned the norm for elite athletes in all places, there was one nation that insisted the present should go on.

Football in Belarus stood alone and defiant, persevering with to play video games which led to skilled gamers union FIFPRO labeling the resolution as “not comprehensible”.

“I think we had below 100 cases when the season started,” Aleksandr Aleinik of the Belarus Football Federation advised Sky Sports News.

“Our Ministry of Health took a lot of measures in order to prevent the spread of the virus. They sent recommendations to us and we sent them to the clubs.”

Fans continued to attend the video games as the Football Federation launched hand sanitiser and temperature checks at some venues.

“Our average numbers for last season are just over 2,000 spectators and it became lower this season following news of the virus,” Aleinik mentioned.

“We didn’t lock the stadiums from public access but we tried to seat people at a certain distance from each other. We also added anti-bacterial gel and had medical staff monitoring temperatures.”

Temperature checks have been in power at some soccer matches – social distancing was not

Meanwhile, exterior the nation soccer supporters worldwide craved motion during lockdown at house. Sky Sports News broadcast objectives and one group of buddies in Australia launched a fan group and met nearly to stream dwell video games.

After watching SFC Slutsk beat Slavia Mozyr 3-1 – in a sport during which 5 penalties have been awarded – they have been hooked, nevertheless it turned clear there have been combined emotions amongst these offering the leisure.

“There were different opinions. At the time we were the only league that played and it generated a lot of attention from other countries and media,” Aleinik mentioned.

“Some players, especially from abroad, were concerned but some players were totally okay with continuing. We didn’t have players refusing to play or leaving the club camp but there were different opinions.”

Few face masks have been seen as FC Minsk followers watched their staff play in Belarus

The virus is barely now starting to impression on the league with this Friday’s sport between FC Minsk and Neman Grodno postponed after one participant confirmed signs of COVID-19.

It follows the postponement of second division match FK Arsenal v Lokomotiv Gomel and the gamers concerned will likely be examined.

The chief of the authorities in Belarus, President Alexander Lukashenko, attended an ice hockey sport final month, declaring that sport “is the best anti-virus remedy” and was even quoted as saying ingesting vodka would assist.

So is the Belarus Football Federation’s decision-making course of influenced by such quotes?

President Alexander Lukashenko took half in a sport of ice hockey this weekend

“One thing is the translation and the other is context,” mentioned Aleinik. “I actually would not prefer to touch upon this. The resolution our FA makes is predicated on all of the info we get from well being authorities.

“It’s hard to give a precise comment about something going on in another country. When the virus got worse the borders were closed.

“There are completely different actions taken in several nations. There are completely different approaches. We have a healthcare system we absolutely belief and primarily based on our communication with them we took the resolution.

“When someone says it’s wrong from abroad we have a better feeling of what is happening in Belarus than they do.”