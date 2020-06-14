Coronavirus: Why Gujarat has India’s highest mortality rate

Image copyright

Getty Images Image caption



Ahmedabad Civil Hospital has recorded more than 60% of Gujarat’s Covid-19 deaths so far





On 20 May, Parveen Bano started to feel slightly breathless. When she told her son, Amir Pathan, he rushed her to the nearest hospital.

He says that he was worried because his 54-year-old mother had diabetes and a brief history of cardiac ailments. And worse, their neighbourhood – Gomitpur in the Indian city of Ahmedabad – had recorded a slew of Covid-19 infections recently.

The next 30 hours were harrowing for your family. Mr Pathan says they went to three hospitals – two private and one government-run – but none of them had a bed available.

So Mr Pathan decided to bring his mother back home. But he says her “discomfort” worsened throughout the day and the night time, so early the next morning, the family took her to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, among India’s biggest government facilities.

She was swabbed for a Covid-19 test, and put on oxygen support because doctors discovered that her blood oxygen levels were low. Mr Pathan says the levels were erratic throughout the day, so medical practioners connected her to a ventilator that night.

Hours later – at 1:29 AM on 22 May – she died. Her coronavirus test result came the following morning – it was positive.

The hospital did not react to the BBC’s queries, but Mr Pathan says that he believes his mother could have lived if she have been admitted to a hospital a day earlier in the day.

The Ahmedabad Civil Hospital has made headlines repeatedly as it struggles to cope. The high court has described it as a “dungeon” and cited the number of Covid-19 deaths – 490 – it has recorded to date. And the court has also rebuked the state government for its handling of the pandemic.

But the government has denied any laxity on its part.

What is driving Gujarat’s high mortality rate?

Ahmedabad, home to more than seven million, could be the largest city in the western state of Gujarat.

It’s also the worst-affected by the pandemic, accounting for a lot more than 75% of the state’s caseload, and nearly all of its deaths.

With a lot more than 21,500 confirmed cases, Gujarat has India’s fourth highest caseload. But the state’s fatality rate – the proportion of Covid-19 patients who’ve died – is the highest at 6.2%. This is a lot more than double the national average of 2.8%.

When Gujarat’s high court expressed “concern at the alarming number of deaths in Ahmedabad hospitals”, the state government said that more than 80% of those who had died suffered from comorbidities, or other ailments, which made them more susceptible.

But public health experts say it’s hard to pin down a single reason behind the mortality rate.

While some point out the state’s high illness burden, the others say it’s not unique to Gujarat – in reality Tamil Nadu has more diabetics than any other state, but its mortality rate is less.

Questions have now been raised over whether India is under counting Covid-19 deaths but, if that have been the case, there is no evidence to declare that Gujarat is definitely an exception.

Vijay Rupani, the state’s chief minister, has repeatedly blamed international travellers and those who attended a religious congregation in Delhi, which later turned into among India’s biggest clusters to date.

But neither of these facets are unique to Gujarat – Kerala saw a better influx of foreign returnees, and Tamil Nadu traced back a lot more people to the congregation. And while this could explain the surge in cases, it does not explain the disproportionate quantity of deaths.

Low testing, too little faith and stigma

“People reporting late to hospitals can be one of the major reasons,” says Bharat Gadhvi, head of Ahmedabad Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association.

With private hospitals either refusing or unable to admit Covid-19 patients, many have now been reluctant to find treatment in government hospitals, doctors say. The reasons include poor facilities in addition to a lack of rely upon the quality of care.

Doctors have said stigma could be a reason too. Dr Randeep Guleria, head of India’s biggest public hospital, referred to this after meeting doctors at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital staff in May.

“One important issue that was discussed is the stigma attached to Covid-19. People still fear coming to hospitals to get tested.”

May saw a jump in hospital admissions, possibly due to increased screening and testing, which light emitting diode doctors and officials to identify potential “super spreaders” – such as good fresh fruit and vegetable vendors, and shopkeepers.

But public health experts say testing was still lower in parts of the town, especially in what they call the “old city”, elements of which are walled off.

“The government showed a lack of focus in dealing with the situation, especially in containment zones,” says Kartikeya Bhatt, an economics professor.

Image copyright

Getty Images Image caption



Gujarat has reopened despite a high quantity of infections and deaths from Covid-19





He says 10 of 11 zones in Ahmedabad’s old city were containment zones, and they each is densely populated.

He adds that while these areas were take off from other areas of the town, officials did not do enough to check the spread within the zones themselves.

“Physical or social distancing is next to impossible as people even wash clothes and utensils outside their homes,” says sociologist Gaurang Jani.

Experts suspect that the infection spread rapidly in these parts, and because of stigma or poor awareness many people might not have sought hospital admission soon enough, based on an analysis by the Observer Research Foundation.

An overwhelmed city

But even those who survived the virus say the city’s hospitals aren’t equipped to deal with the crisis.

“Only after hours of waiting could I get a hospital bed,” says Laxmi Parmar, 67, who was simply treated at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital’s Covid-19 ward for 10 days.

“There was no breakfast in the beginning and I had to complain to a local politician to intervene. We had two toilets to share between 40-50 patients in the ward.”

Experts say the pandemic has exposed the state’s illness infrastructure.

Image copyright

Getty Images Image caption



Ahmedabad hospitals are seeing staff shortages amid protests over pay cuts





“Otherwise, no-one would have bothered to know the state of hospitals in Gujarat. Now that shortage of doctors and paramedics is out in the open, we saw quick hiring happening even during the lockdown,” Professor Bhatt says.

Gujarat only has 0.3 beds for each 1,000 people, below the national average of 0.55, according to a recent Brookings study.

And the surge in cases has resulted in a shortage of hospital beds, PPE kits and quarantine facilities. In recent weeks, Gujarat has been overtaken by Tamil Nadu in total quantity of infections however the situation still appears dire given the steep mortality rate.

“I disagree that we have failed in our duties,” the state’s health minister, Nitinbhai Patel, told the BBC.

“We currently have 23,000 hospital beds ready in the state and our medical staff are working around-the-clock in each hospital. We are also providing them with the best medical equipment to handle the situation which is slowly coming under control.”

But his government has been criticised for what many see as a squandered opportunity because Gujarat recorded its first case as late as 19 March, just days prior to the country went into lockdown.

“Government policies could have been much better. Testing and isolation facilities appeared robust initially but have weakened with time as the administration appears tired,” Mr Gadvi says.