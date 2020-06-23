Coronavirus: WHO warns UK of ‘year of living differently’ as Boris Johnson set to further ease lockdown

World Health Organisation (WHO) officers have warned “this is the year of living differently” and urged warning within the UK forward of further easing of lockdown restrictions.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is anticipated to announce on Tuesday that the hospitality business can reopen from 4 July, with the two-metre social distancing rule set to be halved.

While the UK has made progress in suppressing the virus, Dr Margaret Harris cautioned that the pandemic is just not over, including that there’s a hyperlink between rising replica charges and the easing of lockdown measures.





In an interview on the BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Dr Harris stated that the pandemic is “accelerating” world wide, pointing to a surge in infections in Brazil, the US and India.

When requested what classes the UK may be taught from rising an infection charges world wide, Dr Harris added: “The lesson is for individuals to perceive that is the 12 months of living otherwise.

“Not, ‘OK, it’s over’. You haven’t simply been set free of faculty. You have completed properly. You have actually introduced down your numbers.

“The UK has introduced a really troublesome outbreak proper down. Very excellent news within the final couple of days concerning the limitation in instances, and much, far fewer individuals dying.

“So, now is the moment to celebrate that by being super careful.”

Following a further overview of lockdown restrictions earlier this month, Boris Johnson is anticipated to give pubs, eating places and accommodations the inexperienced mild to reopen in 10 days’ time.

Non-essential retailers in England and Northern Ireland reopened final week, whereas retailers in Wales resumed enterprise on Monday.

Health secretary Matt Hancock has stated the UK is “clearly on track” to further ease lockdown restrictions, including that extra measures can be lifted in July.

“We’re on plan, we will, of course, be setting out more details of that plan and in the plan, it states that on around July 4 we will take further measures if it’s safe to do so,” he informed Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday programme.

“We talk about hospitality and outdoor hospitality in that plan but there are a whole series of other services especially where you need to be physically close to someone to carry it out like a haircut – a lot of the country does need a haircut.”

Downing Street has cautioned that the strikes can be reversed in the event that they led to a surge in new infections.

Despite the easing of lockdown measures, there’s a persevering with disagreement between scientists about how protected it’s to elevate restrictions.

The Independent Sage group – led by former chief scientific adviser Sir David King – has warned that the speed of an infection continues to be “far too high” to ease lockdown measures.