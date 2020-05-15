Coronavirus: WHO investigating Covid-19 link to rare inflammatory disease in children

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has actually asked for medical professionals to get on “alert” for a rare inflammatory disorder in children which can be connected to coronavirus.

Health authorities have actually been raising hearing concerning instances of an inflammatory disease comparable to Kawasaki disease in numerous nations, Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, head of WHO’s arising conditions and also zoonosis system, stated.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO’s director-general, stated on Friday that the organisation had actually assembled an initial instance meaning and also instance record kind for the disorder.





“In the past weeks, reports from Europe and North America have described a small number of children being admitted to intensive care units with a multisystem inflammatory condition with some features similar to Kawasaki’s disease and toxic shock syndrome,” Dr Tedros stated.

“Initial reports hypothesise that this syndrome may be related to Covid-19.”

He included: “It is critical to urgently and carefully characterise this clinical syndrome, to understand causality and to describe treatment interventions.”

“I call on all clinicians worldwide to work with your national authorities and WHO to be on the alert and better understand this syndrome in children.”

At the WHO’s interview on Friday, Dr Kerkhove stated even more info was required to identify if there is a link in between the disorder and also Covid-19

“We need more information collected in a systematic way because with the initial reports, we’re getting a description of what this looks like, which is not always the same,” Dr Kerkhove stated. “

“And in some children, they tested positive for Covid-19 and other children have not. So we do not know if this is associated with Covid-19.”

