Coronavirus: WHO director: Majority of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths are ‘unvaccinated people
Coronavirus: WHO director: Majority of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths are ‘unvaccinated people

World Health Organization Director-General Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus says the vast majority of hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19 are in ‘unvaccinated people, not un-boosted people.’

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR