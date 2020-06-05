Coronavirus: WHO advises to wear masks in public areas, reversing policy

Image copyright

The World Health Organization (WHO) has changed its suggestions about face masks, saying they must be worn in public to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

“We have evidence now that if this is done properly it can provide a barrier for potentially infectious droplets,” Dr Maria Van Kerkhove told Reuters.

“And we specify a fabric mask – that is, a non-medical mask,” she added.

The WHO had previously said there was inadequate evidence to say that healthy people should wear masks.

The organisation had always advised that medical face masks should be worn by individuals who are sick and the ones caring for them.

What may be the WHO’s advice?

The organisation said its new guidance had been prompted by studies over recent weeks.

“We have new research findings,” said Dr Van Kerkhove, the WHO’s technical lead expert on Covid-19.

“We are advising governments to encourage that the general public wear a mask.”

At the same time, the WHO stressed that face masks were just one of a selection of tools that may be used to reduce the danger of transmission – and that they shouldn’t give people a false sense of protection.

“Masks on their own will not protect you from Covid-19,” said the WHO’s Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

This is a big shift in the WHO’s guidance on if the public should cover their faces.

For months, the organisation’s experts stuck to the line that masks would encourage a false sense of security and would deprive medical professionals of badly needed protective equipment.

Those arguments have not gone away but at the same time the WHO acknowledges that new evidence has emerged on the risks of transmission.

So where distancing isn’t possible, such as on public transport and in locations as varied as shops and refugee camps, it’s suggested that faces are covered with homemade masks to avoid passing on the infection.

Over 60s with underlying health issues should go further, the WHO said, and wear medical-grade masks to give themselves better protection.