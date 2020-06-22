Coronavirus: White House insists Trump has not told administration to slow testing despite president saying it at rally

Donald Trump’s top spokeswoman insisted Monday that the president has not ordered anyone in his administration to slow coronavirus testing despite saying he did just that within a Saturday evening campaign rally.
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters Mr Trump was “joking” and criticising the media for not reporting that the United States leads the planet in testing. (That is really a false statement, however.)
More follows…
