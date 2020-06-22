Coronavirus: White House denies ‘kung flu’ shows Trump racism

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Monday defended President Donald Trump’s use of the racist term ‘Kung flu’ to describe the coronavirus, arguing he was merely indicate its origins in China.

The president has referred to COVID-19 as the ‘China virus’ and the ‘Wuhan virus,’ to describe the illness first detected in China’s Wuhan providence. But, at his campaign rally in Tulsa on Saturday, that he added a brand new term to the mix: ‘kung flu.’

‘The president will not believe that it’s offensive to see that this virus came from China,’ McEnany said when asked about his use of the definition of.

McEnany was asked several times throughout her 20 minute briefing about Trump’s use of the definition of and whether he considers it a racist phrase.

‘The president doesn’t,’ she said. ‘What the president does do is indicate the fact that the foundation of herpes is China.’

She went on to express the president was pushing back against theories China has offered about the origins of COVID-19, including a conspiracy theory that American military members brought it when they were in the Wuhan area for the World Military Games in October 2019.

Scientists believe the herpes virus made the jump from animals to humans at Wuhan’s wet markets, which sell a number of exotic meat.

‘It’s a fair thing to point out as China tries to ridiculously rewrite history,’ McEnany said. ‘To ridiculously blame the coronavirus on American soldiers. This is what China is attempting to do. President Trump is attempting to say no, China, I am going to label this virus because of its place of origin.’

The president, speaking in Tulsa, Oklahoma at his first rally in three months on Saturday night, said of the virus: ‘It has more names than any infection in history. I could name kung flu. I could name 19 different versions of names.’

Trump’s own adviser, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, in March called the definition of ‘wrong and highly offensive’ when CBS reporter Weijia Jiang, who is Chinese American, said in March an administration official used the term when speaking to her.

Jiang was at Monday’s briefing and asked McEnany what message Trump’s use of the term sent to Asian Americans, who find ‘kung flu’ deeply offensive.

‘The president has said it is important that people protect our Asian community in the U.S. and all over the world. They are perfect people and the spreading of herpes is not their fault by any means, shape or form. They are working closely with us to eradicate it and we’ll prevail together and it is essential. If not just a discussions about Asian-Americans, who the president values and prizes as citizens of the great country. It’s an indictment of China for letting this virus arrive here,’ McEnany said.

She also ignored a question on whether Trump and Conway disagree on the term.

But she did attack the media, pointing out several news organizations used the terms ‘Chinese coronavirus’ and ‘Wuhan coronavirus.’

‘I would also explain that the media blames President Trump for utilising the term China virus and Wuhan virus when they themselves are viewed these very terms,’ she said.

‘The media is attempting to play games with the terminology of this virus where the focus should be on the fact that China left us out of our country,’ she added. ‘While the media wants to give attention to nomenclature, the president will focus on action.’

President Trump was criticized for calling COVID-19 the ‘China virus’ after there was a rise in attacks on Asian Americans.

He told reporters earlier in the day this year he used the description as the virus originated from the Wuhan province of China.

‘It’s maybe not racist at all. It comes from China, that’s why. It comes from China. I want to be accurate,’ he said.

The media hasn’t used the definition of ‘kung flu’ and McEnany dismissed questions about the racist origins of the phrase, saying of Trump: ‘He is linking it to its host to origin.’

And she was clear President Trump does not regret using the term.

‘The president never regrets putting the onus back on China, pointing out that China accounts for this and in the process taking a stand for U.S. troops who are being blamed by China and a campaign of misinformation,’ she said.