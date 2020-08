Doctor Li Wenliang is one of the whistleblowers who warned authorities of a potential “SARS-like” outbreak in December 2019, but was reprimanded by Wuhan police instead. The coronavirus has since claimed at least 425 lives and sickened more than 20,000 people globally — including Li and his family. CNN’s David Culver reports.

