Coronavirus: Which countries does US think handled it best?

The coronavirus pandemic has worsened relations between Donald Trump’s America and Xi Jinping’s China





Americans have reward for South Korea and Germany’s dealing with of the coronavirus pandemic however give poor marks to Italy and China.

What different attitudes do Americans maintain when it involves the worldwide response to the outbreak?

The Washington-based Pew Research Center, a public opinion polling and analysis organisation, took the temperature on how Americans think different countries have handled the pandemic.

Pew surveyed 10,957 US adults from 29 April to five May for the ballot.

Here are some key takeaways.

1 – Praise for South Korea, criticism for China

When it involves the response to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, a majority of Americans give excessive marks to South Korea and Germany – in reality increased marks than they gave their very own nation.

A majority of respondents gave each these countries a score of both “good” or “excellent” for his or her efforts. Just below 50% of respondents stated the identical concerning the US response.

South Korea’s speedy potential to react to the virus unfold and to arrange a testing community has made the nation a job mannequin as different nations look to battle their very own coronavirus outbreaks – although officers have had to reply to current outbreaks linked to nightclubs and bars.

Is S Korea’s speedy testing the important thing to coronavirus?

Germany has additionally gained reward for its response to the outbreak.

Mass testing and efficient lockdown restrictions have helped hold the loss of life toll far decrease than in different European countries, although an infection charges have elevated since its lockdown measures have been eased.

Americans positioned the UK in the midst of the pack, roughly divided over its response.

In distinction, a majority of Americans say China and Italy haven’t handled the outbreak properly.

In March, Italy was the worst-hit nation by the pandemic after China. The US, which now has over 1.5 million recognized instances, overtook Italy’s loss of life toll in mid-April.

An overwhelming majority of Americans say the US can be taught from different countries about methods to gradual the unfold of the virus.

“The American public is paying attention to how countries around the world are dealing with [the outbreak],” Richard Wike, Pew’s director of world attitudes analysis, informed the BBC.

2 – Partisan divide over WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) “is an organisation that probably wasn’t on the radar for most Americans a few weeks ago”, says Mr Wike.

Now, Pew analysis signifies a pointy divide when it involves the American public’s attitudes in direction of it.

WHO drew robust partisan reactions from respondents, with 62% of Democrats believing the company has completed both a superb or good job of coping with the pandemic – with simply 28% of Republicans agreeing.

There was additionally a divide when it got here to trusting info on the virus coming from the WHO.

About one-third of Republicans stated they trusted WHO info versus 80% of Democrats.

That division was much more stark when researchers polled liberal Democrats and conservative Republicans.

Of these extra left-leaning Democrats, 86% indicated they trusted the WHO. That fell sharply to 27% amongst extra conservative Republicans.

US President Donald Trump isn’t the WHO’s solely critic – different countries have raised questions concerning the company’s dealing with of the pandemic – however he has been probably the most vocal.

Trump claims about WHO fact-checked

This week he accused the company of getting “consistently ignored credible reports of the virus spreading in Wuhan in early December 2019 or even earlier” and of failing “to adequately obtain, vet and share information in a timely and transparent fashion”.

He has additionally halted funding to WHO, which he has labelled a “puppet of China”.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has defended the company’s response. He has agreed to an unbiased analysis, which might take a look at what classes could possibly be realized and put ahead any suggestion.

Beijing has additionally defended its actions in the course of the outbreak, saying the nation has acted with openness and transparency.

3 – Coronavirus deepens China mistrust

The pandemic has worsened relations between Donald Trump’s America and Xi Jinping’s China.

The President has repeatedly chosen to name the coronavirus the “Chinese virus”, a time period that has induced offense in Beijing.

Mr Wike says destructive views in direction of China among the many American public are the best since Pew started asking the query in 2005.

He notes there was a constant partisan divide over the difficulty however that the numbers have been steadily trending in direction of unfavourable amongst each Democrat and Republican voters over the previous few years.

Americans have lengthy had considerations about China in issues like commerce and jobs, he says, and extra just lately on issues like cyber safety and human rights.

“The mix of issues [of concern] has gotten more diversified,” he says. “Now coronavirus is part of the mix as well.”

Currently, 66% of Americans maintain an unfavourable view of China.

They are additionally distrustful of data coming from Chinese officers on the virus, with 84% of respondents saying they place “not too much or no trust” in Beijing’s claims.

And they’re sceptical of China’s dealing with of the virus, with 64% rating the response as honest or poor.

Those numbers skew barely increased amongst Republicans and older Americans, who usually tend to say China has not handled the disaster properly.

4 – Americans divided over US response

Americans aren’t simply watching the international response to the contagion, the survey signifies. They are additionally weighing how their very own nation is dealing with the problem.

Just over half – 52% – are essential of the US response. In comparability, 47% say the US has completed both a superb or a very good job in coping with the outbreak.

Things the US has bought proper – and bought unsuitable

The misplaced six weeks when US did not comprise virus

Respondents weren’t requested whether or not they reserved their criticism the federal or state authorities. They have been surveyed on how good of a job the US has completed in coping with the coronavirus outbreak.

In the US, it’s as much as states to keep up public order and security and it has been state governors who’ve issued lockdown or shelter-in-place orders – and who’ve since eased restrictions to various levels.

The federal authorities has coordinated the general response, coping with issues like fiscal help packages, testing, and gear.

A variety of states have seen protests in opposition to the lockdown orders aimed toward limiting the unfold of Covid-19.